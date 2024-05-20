Metro Bus service ‘suspended’

ISLAMABAD: Metro Bus Services were suspended on Monday owing to the Save Gaza March protest at Islamabad’s D-Chowk, ARY News reported, citing sources.

People who rely on the Metro buses for daily commute are facing hardships as a number of its stations have been shut as a precautionary measure due to scheduled protest in the evening.

Currently, the Metro Bus Services are functional between Saddar Station to Faiz Ahmed Faiz Station. The services were closed at the request of Islamabad DC due to protest of Save Gaza March after the martyrdom of two of its workers.

The Rawalpindi-Islamabad Metrobus is a 83.6 km (51.9 mi) bus rapid transit system operating in the Islamabad–Rawalpindi metropolitan area of Pakistan. It consists of four routes, namely the Red, Orange, Blue, and Green Lines.

The Red and Orange Lines have dedicated lanes with proper stations built along them, while the Blue and Green Lines currently run along the Islamabad Expressway and Srinagar Highway respectively, with regular traffic.

The Metrobus network’s Red Line was the first to be opened, on 4 June 2015, and stretches 22.5 kilometers between Pak Secretariat, in Islamabad, and Saddar in Rawalpindi.

The second route, the Orange Line, stretches 25.6 kilometers between the Peshawar Morr Interchange and the Islamabad International Airport, and was inaugurated on 18 April 2022. On 7 July 2022, the Green Line and Blue Lines were added to this Metrobus network.