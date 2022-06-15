Mexico: Cartel members fire at police, 10 gunmen dead, 7 injured

MEXICO: A shootout in Mexico City between a drug cartel and authorities left 10 gunmen dead and 7 injured on Tuesday.

According to reports, Authorities were attacked by heavily armed men during a surveillance operation southwest of Mexico City. The police opened fire at the men in response.

Three policemen and four gunmen were rushed to the hospital after being injured in the crossfire.

The police had reached the hotel to arrest members of the infamous La Familia Michoacana drug cartel. They were shot at by armed men upon arriving at the location.

Seven members of the cartel were arrested too.

The authorities seized 20 rifles, pistols, five vehicles, bulletproof vests, Military uniforms and communication equipment.

The State Attorney’s Office said on Twitter, “The State Attorney and those of us who work in the Prosecutor’s Office of the State of Mexico recognize and are proud of the actions carried out relentlessly by our colleagues against criminal groups throughout the State.”

