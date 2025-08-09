MGK breaks silence on Megan Fox split

American singer-rapper Colson Baker, aka Machine Gun Kelly (MGK), finally breaks his silence on the split from Hollywood diva Megan Fox, after their daughter’s birth.

For the unversed, Megan Fox and MGK, whose real name is Colson Baker, started their on-again and off-again relationship in May 2020.

In early 2022, the ‘Transformers’ actor announced her engagement to MGK; however, it was called off last March. Eight months later, in November, Fox confirmed in an Instagram post that she is expecting her first child with the ‘Bloody Valentine’ singer.

Weeks after their only child, daughter Saga Blade, was born this March, Fox and MGK parted ways after she reportedly found messages from ‘another woman’ on his phone.

Now, in one of the emotional tracks of his recently released seventh studio album, titled ‘Lost Americana’, Machine Gun Kelly speaks up about the split, singing, “This’ll be the last time you hear me say sorry / That’ll be the last tear you waste on me crying / I broke this home.”

He reiterated the broken home verse, adding, “I’ll change for our daughter, so she’s not alone.”

Elsewhere in his song ‘Treading Water’, co-written with Derek Smith, MGK also seemed to confess the allegations, as he sang, “I just ruined their holiday, and lies don’t die, they grow / And everything you try to hide eventually shows.”

“The beast killed the beauty; the last petal fell from the rose. And I loved you truly, that’s why it’s hard to let it go,” he concluded.