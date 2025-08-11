MGK breaks silence on Sydney Sweeney romance buzz

American singer-rapper Colson Baker, aka Machine Gun Kelly (MGK), has finally addressed the speculations, weeks after sparking romance buzz with Hollywood starlet Sydney Sweeney.

Both single at the moment, following their splits from respective partners, actor Megan Fox and film producer Jonathan Davino, MGK, 35, and Sydney Sweeney, 27, sparked rumours back in May, when the two were spotted together in a flirty moment, during the opening of a Las Vegas club.

However, after weeks of speculation, the ‘Bloody Valentine’ singer has finally shut down the rumours of an affair with the ‘Euphoria’ star, using only a five-word response.

During his latest appearance on Andy Cohen’s ‘Watch What Happens Live’, MGK was asked by a social user, Kyle P, if he is ‘more than just friends’ with Hollywood’s blonde bombshell, to which he replied, “Kyle P, shut up, dude,” while looking straight into the camera.

Notably, Sweeney, since calling off her wedding with Davino earlier this year, has been linked up to several Hollywood fellows, including Brandon Sklenar, Glen Powell, MGK and Orlando Bloom, among others.

Meanwhile, MGK and Fox, who had been in an on-again and off-again relationship since May 2020, parted ways weeks after the birth of their only child, daughter Saga Blade, this March, after she reportedly found messages from ‘another woman’ on his phone.