MH 370: The Plane That Disappeared: Netflix docuseries about 2014 tragedy released

The Netflix docuseries about the missing Malaysian plane MH 370 has been released on the streaming platform.

Exactly nine years after the tragedy, a three-part docu-series by filmmaker Louise Malkinson and producer Harry Hewland premiered on Netflix, rehashing the theories regarding the mysterious disappearance.

For those unversed in one of the greatest aviation mysteries in history, the Boeing 777 jet with at least 239 passengers onboard, was flying from Kuala Lumpur to the Chinese Capital of Beijing on March 8, 2014, when it vanished from the radar after moving from Malaysian air traffic control to Vietnamese control in Ho Chi Minh city.

As the incident clocked nine years, the streaming giant and Malkinson premiered the three-part series, digging into several, unproven theories regarding the disappearance.

Other than the possible mechanical failure, technical malfunction or human error, the Netflix docuseries explored the theories around it being a suicide-murder plot by the pilot, the hijack or the intercept, individually in the three episodes.

However, many of the viewers were not convinced and believed that most of the focus was on conspiracy theories rather than the families of victims.

