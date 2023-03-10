MH 370: The Plane That Disappeared: Netflix docuseries about 2014 tragedy released

The Netflix docuseries about the missing Malaysian plane MH 370 has been released on the streaming platform.

Exactly nine years after the tragedy, a three-part docu-series by filmmaker Louise Malkinson and producer Harry Hewland premiered on Netflix, rehashing the theories regarding the mysterious disappearance.

For those unversed in one of the greatest aviation mysteries in history, the Boeing 777 jet with at least 239 passengers onboard, was flying from Kuala Lumpur to the Chinese Capital of Beijing on March 8, 2014, when it vanished from the radar after moving from Malaysian air traffic control to Vietnamese control in Ho Chi Minh city.

As the incident clocked nine years, the streaming giant and Malkinson premiered the three-part series, digging into several, unproven theories regarding the disappearance.

Other than the possible mechanical failure, technical malfunction or human error, the Netflix docuseries explored the theories around it being a suicide-murder plot by the pilot, the hijack or the intercept, individually in the three episodes.

However, many of the viewers were not convinced and believed that most of the focus was on conspiracy theories rather than the families of victims.

Hey, @netflix! A documentary is supposed to be based on mostly facts and at the very least provide some sort of clarity, not leave you confused with a billion other questions that you didn’t even have 9 years ago. The lack of intelligence is almost frustrating. #MH370 — Shreedhee Sajeev (@shreedheesajeev) March 9, 2023

totally disagree with @netflix‘s documentary of flight #MH370. It only promotes conspiracy theories without any valid arguments and proof of what they suggest. There are a lot of other documentaries in youtube with aviation experts speaking; i suggest watching them instead pic.twitter.com/KBFkBigXw7 — kcinanastasi (@Nick__Anastasi) March 9, 2023

#MH370 on #Netflix has me puzzled.

1.Why did they ignore the fact that the calls were going through & the girl and the dad?

2.Why is no one looking for the debris that was found in South China Sea?

3. How could they not track a plane that flew over the airspace of 6 countries? — Kimberly Muchina (@MuchinaKimberly) March 8, 2023

All i can say #MH370 documentary is pointless. It has given so many questions instead of a closure especially among family members…. — amira (@amrshafira) March 8, 2023

Don’t ask me how and whatsoever but somehow I felt that , the passengers and crew of MH 370 is still alive somewhere around the world. My guts keep on saying it — Kobisss || Your mader is Green (@talktosaseen) March 9, 2023

