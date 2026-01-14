Mia Blichfeldt slams ‘extremely poor’ facilities at India Open 2026

NEW DELHI: Danish badminton player Mia Blichfeldt has expressed grave concerns regarding the inadequate facilities at the India Open 2026, pointing out organisational flaws and poor playing conditions.

Following her victory in the Round of 32, Mia Blichfeldt shared her disappointment that conditions had not improved since the previous year’s event. She described the facilities as “extremely poor,” specifically citing unclean, poorly maintained courts and substandard general amenities.

Her comments have raised questions about the tournament’s administration, prompting players and spectators alike to urge the Badminton World Federation (BWF) to intervene and guarantee enhancements for future competitions.

“The conditions are exactly the same as last year, which is concerning for all players,” she remarked. “If this continues at future major events, it would be unfair to athletes.”

Blichfeldt called on the BWF to take these concerns seriously, noting that the current environment falls short of international standards and hinders the players’ ability to perform at their peak.