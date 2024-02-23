Mian Aslam Iqbal decides to attend Punjab Assembly session

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s nominee for Punjab chief ministership Mian Aslam Iqbal has decided to attend the inaugural session of the provincial assembly along with the party’s newly elected MPAs.

The decision to attend the Punjab Assembly’s session was taken in a meeting of PTI’s senior leadership. The meeting tasked the party’s losing candidates to stage a protest outside the Punjab Assembly during the swearing-in ceremony of the new lawmakers.

The meeting condemned the alleged efforts of ‘kidnapping’ Aslam Iqbal.

The newly elected MPAs are reaching the Punjab Assembly building to take oath.

Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman on Thursday summoned an inaugural session of the Punjab Assembly following the general elections held on February 8.

Speaker of Punjab Assembly Sabatin Khan will administer the oath to the elected representatives, marking their official induction into the legislative body.

Meanwhile, the schedule for the election of new speaker and the deputy speaker of the house will also be released.

Strict security measures are in place, prison vans are also parked outside the assembly.