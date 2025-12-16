Former Punjab CM Mian Manzoor Ahmed Wattoo passes away

LAHORE: Senior politician and former Punjab chief minister Mian Manzoor Ahmed Wattoo has passed away at the age of 95, ARY News reported.

According to reports, Mian Manzoor Ahmed Wattoo died after a prolonged illness. Family sources said his funeral prayers will be offered tomorrow in Vasawewala.

Mian Manzoor Ahmed Wattoo remained an influential figure in Punjab politics. He served as chief minister of Punjab and was also elected Speaker of the Punjab Assembly three times between 1985 and 1993.

Following his death, political leaders and social circles across the country expressed deep grief and condolences to the bereaved family.

They paid tribute to Manzoor Ahmed Wattoo’s political and social services, praying for the departed soul’s elevated ranks and patience for his family.

Earlier, Speaker National Assembly (NA) Sardar Ayaz Sadiq had expressed deep sorrow and grief over the passing of former Chief Minister of Punjab, Mian Manzoor Ahmed Wattoo.

In his condolence message, the Speaker paid rich tribute to the late Manzoor Wattoo for his distinguished political and social services, saying that his contributions would be remembered for a long time.

He said the late leader as a shrewd, seasoned and prudent politician who rendered valuable services to the country and the people.

Ayaz Sadiq extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and expressed solidarity with them in this moment of profound grief.

The Speaker said that he shares the sorrow of the grieving family during this difficult time.

Ayaz Sadiq prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul and for the Almighty to grant patience and strength to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.