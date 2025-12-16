Former Punjab CM Mian Manzoor Ahmed Wattoo passes away
- By Web Desk -
- Dec 16, 2025
LAHORE: Senior politician and former Punjab chief minister Mian Manzoor Ahmed Wattoo has passed away at the age of 95, ARY News reported.
According to reports, Mian Manzoor Ahmed Wattoo died after a prolonged illness. Family sources said his funeral prayers will be offered tomorrow in Vasawewala.
Mian Manzoor Ahmed Wattoo remained an influential figure in Punjab politics. He served as chief minister of Punjab and was also elected Speaker of the Punjab Assembly three times between 1985 and 1993.
Following his death, political leaders and social circles across the country expressed deep grief and condolences to the bereaved family.
They paid tribute to Manzoor Ahmed Wattoo’s political and social services, praying for the departed soul’s elevated ranks and patience for his family.
Earlier, Speaker National Assembly (NA) Sardar Ayaz Sadiq had expressed deep sorrow and grief over the passing of former Chief Minister of Punjab, Mian Manzoor Ahmed Wattoo.