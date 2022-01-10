Soomro’s petition against NA-196 vote recount dismissed

SUKKUR: An election tribunal on Monday dismissed a petition filed by Federal Minister for Privatization Muhammad Mian Soomro seeking to stop recounting of votes in Jacobabad’s NA-196 constituency.

The tribunal directed the PTI MNA to approach the Supreme Court against its verdict for recounting of votes in NA-196. The presiding officer of the tribunal expressed displeasure over the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for failing to complete the vote recount within a month.

The tribunal directed the ECP to implement its decision within a week and furnish a compliance report.

It is noteworthy that the federal minister has also challenged the tribunal’s verdict before the Sindh High Court (SHC) Sukkur bench that will take up his petition on Jan 12.

Sukkur’s election tribunal had ordered recounting of votes after rival candidate Aijaz Jakhrani of PPP challenged the victory of PTI’s Muhammad Mian Soomro in the 2018 general elections.

Muhammad Mian Soomro had won the National Assembly seat by securing 92,274 votes in the NA-196 constituency in general elections. PPP’s Aijaz Jakhrani was runner-up with 86,876 votes.

Earlier, representatives of the PTI candidate in recounting had alleged that the vote bags and envelopes were broken and other election material has been missing. “The election tribunal’s order has been verbal and no written order has been issued yet,” They said.

