Mianwali Attack: ‘US-made’ weapons used by terrorists

ISLAMABAD: A recent development revealed that the weapons used in the Mianwali Air Base attack were ‘US-made’, ARY News reported, quoting highly-placed sources.

According to the sources, the Pakistani armed forces recovered the ‘US-made’ rifles from the deceased terrorists involved in the attack on the Mianwali Air Base.

The weapons recovered from the terrorists include two M4’s, one M4-16/A4, two AK 74, and an RPG Seven.

The experts claimed that US-made weapons are being sold on Afghan soil, and the terrorists have access to these weapons very easily.

Experts have raised concerns regarding the accessibility of American-made weapons in Afghanistan, with weapons such as M4, AK-74, and RPG-7 being readily available.

According to specialists, the presence of American-manufactured arms in Afghanistan, and these arms are increasingly finding its way into the hands of terrorists who are employing them against Pakistan.

It is worth noting that this is not an isolated incident, as in a prior attack on Zhob Cantonment, American weapons and equipment were also utilized.

Experts emphasize the urgency for the Afghan government to take effective measures to prevent the use of these weapons by terrorist groups within their territory.