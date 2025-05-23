CTD kills three terrorists in Mianwali

LAHORE: Three notorious terrorists were killed, while six managed to flee during shoot out with the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) in Mianwali, ARY News reported on Friday.

As per details shared by CTD spokesperson, a fierce gun battle broke out between the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) and terrorists in Mianwali, resulting in the death of three dangerous terrorists, while six others managed to escape.

The CTD had launched the operation to arrest the militants when the suspects opened fire on the team. In retaliation, three terrorists were neutralized.

The CTD spokesperson reported that weapons, including rifles, three hand grenades, ammunition, and explosive materials, were recovered from the scene in Mianwali.

A search operation is currently underway to apprehend the remaining fugitives. Meanwhile, efforts are ongoing to identify the slain terrorists.

Read more: KP reports 284 terrorist attacks in 2025: CTD

On April 23, 2025, Terrorists attacked a wildlife park building near Karam Bridge in Lakki Marwat, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

Read More: Terrorists attack wild life park building in Lakki Marwat

According to police officials, the explosion, triggered by an improvised explosive device planted by the assailants a day earlier, damaged the office building of the wildlife park.

Furniture and other valuable items inside the office were also destroyed in the blast, according to police officials.

No casualties were reported in the incident. Police have cordoned off the area and initiated an investigation to identify and apprehend the perpetrators.

On Nov 30, 2024, at least three individuals, including a Punjab police officer, were shot dead in Lakki Marwat.