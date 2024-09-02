Mianwali police foil terrorist attack on checkpost

Punjab police successfully foiled a terrorist attack in Mianwali’s Qabool Khel area on Sunday, ARY News reported.

According to a Punjab police spokesperson, terrorists armed with rocket launchers and hand grenades targeted the Qabool Khel police checkpoint, late at night. However, the Punjab Police responded robustly, repelling the attack and forcing the assailants to flee.

According to a police spokesperson, between 12 and 14, terrorists took advantage of the darkness to launch their assault on the Qabool Khel checkpoint.

The spokesperson noted that the alertness of the police officers stationed at the checkpoint was crucial in preventing the attack, as they launched heavy retaliatory fire against the attackers.

Two police officers sustained minor injuries during the incident, and a search operation has been initiated in the area to apprehend the fleeing terrorists.

Punjab Inspector General (IG) Usman Anwar commended the brave officers at the Kabul Khel checkpoint for their effective defense against the attack.

This is not the first time that police checkpost in Qabool Kheli came under attack.

Earlier on February 12, Mianwali police repulsed attack on its checkpost in Qabool Khel.

According to police, an unusual movement of around 10 to 12 terrorists equipped with rocket launchers was spotted with the thermal cameras near check post in Qabool Khel and other advanced weapons were spotted attacking the police stations of Ghazni and Shehbaz Khel in Lakki Marwat.

The timely response by the police officials forced the terrorists to flee from the scene. No human loss was reported in the shootout.