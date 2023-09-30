Mice damage internet cables at Karachi airport

KARACHI: FIA immigration services were disrupted as mice damaged internet cable at Karachi Airport, ARY News reported citing sources.

According to sources, the cable was damaged on several spots which resulted in the disruption of FIA immigration services for several hours.

Sources said that the immigration services of five flights were carried out manually whereas the immigration system was run by the FIA internet devices however the CAA did not repair the cables yet.

Furthermore, sources revealed that several flights faced delays as a result of the damaged internet cable.

On the other side, Karachi Airport Manager Irfan Khan denied the cable damage by mice, saying that the cable fault occurred at 2 a.m. late-night however CAA team is finding out the cause of cable damage.

Earlier, in a separate incident the pilots reported an increase in the incidents of laser light strikes on airplanes while landing or taking off at Jinnah International Airport, Karachi.

Sources told ARY News that the pilots – flying national and international airplanes – made several complaints about an increase in the incidents of laser light strikes at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport during the last week.

The mischief can disrupt a pilot’s vision and cause distraction or disorientation during the takeoff and landing, subsequently risking the lives of those onboard.