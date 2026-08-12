Michael B. Jordan, Raye spotted together at Six Flags

Michael B. Jordan and Raye were seen together after rumors of being romantically involved with each other.

In a recent interview with TMZ, despite the ongoing discussions, the actor and the musician linked up for a fun outing; their secret link was recently revealed.

Sources noted that they were not hanging out on a date at Six Flags. However, the duo is expected to be collaborating on “a soundtrack” for Michael’s upcoming project. Meanwhile, the online community is not convinced, as one of the X users pointed out that they were “first spotted together & now working together… the math is mating.”

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Another thought that the explanation is “media cleanup,” while a third admitted that “new music is still a win.” Many admirers still believe the Oscar winner and the Escapism crooner might end up dating as they navigate their friendship together. Contrary to the reports, they were noticeably spotted having fun on the rides as another outlet revealed they “really like each other.”

The separate source, maintaining reports about their friendly bond, revealed that this wasn’t their first outing together. However, “things are new between them.”