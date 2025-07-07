Michael Douglas announces retirement from acting

Oscar and Emmy-winning actor Michael Douglas has made a shocking retirement announcement, revealing that he has ‘no real intentions’ to return to acting again.

Veteran actor Michael Douglas, who delivered a number of memorable performances in ‘Wall Street’, ‘Wonder Boys’, ‘Fatal Attraction’, ‘The War of the Roses’ and ‘The Streets of San Francisco’ among several others, announced during a recent press conference, at the Karlovy Vary International Film Festival in the Czech Republic, that he is taking a step back from acting.

“I’ve had a very busy career. Now, I have not worked since 2022, purposely, because I realised I had to stop,” he said over the weekend. “I’d been working pretty hard for almost 60 years, and I did not want to be one of those people who dropped dead on the set.”

“I’m very happy with taking the time off. I have no real intentions [to return],” he added.

“But I say I’m not retired, because if something special came up, I’d go back. But otherwise, I’m quite happy,” the veteran maintained.

Douglas, who has been married to actor Catherine Zeta-Jones since 2000, added that he is happy to ‘play the wife’ now and ‘watch’ his partner work.

