Michael Schumacher’s friend opens up on his health

Formula One boss Flavio Briatore has opened up on Michael Schumacher’s condition following a ski tragedy.

Schumacher, 56, a seven-time Formula One world champion, has not been seen in public since a ski accident in 2013 in the French Alps where he suffered severe head injuries.

Only a select few have had the opportunity to visit the 56-year-old, with Briatore being among those few.

In an interview with Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera, Briatore chose to focus on fond memories of Schumacher’s victories rather than his current state. He mentioned that he and Schumacher’s wife, Corinna, stay in touch through frequent conversations.

He said: “If I close my eyes, I see him smiling after a victory. I prefer to remember him like that rather than him just lying on a bed. Corinna and I talk often, though.”

The update comes amid a separate development involving a blackmail plot against the Schumacher family. A nightclub bouncer was sentenced to three years in prison for attempting to extort £12m from the family in exchange for private footage of Schumacher.

The family lawyer has announced plans to appeal the sentence, citing concerns about the potential for further threats.

