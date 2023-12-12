Michael Vaughan criticises England’s Bazball approach ahead of India tour

Former England captain Michael Vaughan criticised the team’s Bazball tactic ahead of the crucial India tour.

England will play the first of the five-match Test series from January 25 in Hyderabad.

Speaking to Fox Sports, Michael Vaughan was skeptical of Bazball working against three quality Indian spinners on turning wickets.

Although the Bazball method had its share of criticisms during the recent Ashes series, it drew tremendous attention to a floundering Test format. Following defeats in the opening two Tests, England rebounded to win two of the subsequent three outings to end the series in a 2-2 draw.

“If you add in Ashwin, Jadeja and Axar Patel on spinning wickets in India, they may get blown away, they may get absolutely destroyed. They will go out and play exactly the same way, we’ve already spoken about the impact they are going to try and achieve in India with the way they play,” said Vaughan.

The former skipper further said “It will be great watching, but you will have to fancy three quality spinners might do a job on England when one quality spinner in Nathan Lyon did the job in English conditions. It’s going to be very tough for them to win in India.”

England’s recent record in India has not been as impressive since their series win in 2012/13. Out of the nine Tests played in India since then, England has managed just the solitary win and has suffered seven defeats.