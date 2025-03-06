Michelle Trachtenberg’s friend reveals ‘Gossip Girl’ actor’s health issues before death

A longtime friend of Michelle Trachtenberg revealed the ‘Gossip Girl’ actor was going through medical complications before her tragic death last week.

Days after the tragic death of Michelle Trachtenberg, 39, which sent shockwaves across the Hollywood fraternity, an old friend of hers has now revealed that something was ‘medically wrong’ with the actor in her final days after she underwent a liver transplant.

In an interview with a foreign publication, the person revealed, “She was very open with those close to her about having the transplant but she never went into detail.”

Trachtenberg’s friend also disclosed that she had undergone the procedure last year, however, spent a prolonged period in the hospital, before being released early this year.

“The last time I saw her, something felt off. You could sense something was going on. She was really frail and had been sick for a while,” revealed another insider.

Speaking to the outlet, another friend of the ‘Gossip Girl’ actor also shared, “Whenever we spoke, there was something medically wrong. She had back issues, and then bone problems and she also fell a few times. Michelle was thrown a lot of curveballs with her health, but she did her best not to let it get her down.”

Notably, American actor Michelle Trachtenberg, best known for her roles in ‘Gossip Girl’, ‘Buffy The Vampire Slayer’ and ‘Harriet The Spy’ among several others, was found dead in her New York City apartment near Columbus Circle, last Wednesday, as confirmed by the police sources.