Michelle Williams gets candid about Heath Ledger’s sensitive side

Michelle Williams has opened up about her late former partner, Heath Ledger, in a deeply emotional interview, reflecting on his sensitivity and the daughter they shared.

The 44-year-old actress joined Dax Shepard on his Armchair Expertpodcast on Monday, 19 May.

During their heartfelt conversation, Dax Shepard spoke about his own memories of Heath Ledger, describing the actor as “one of the most special boys I’ve ever met.”

He continued, “I feel obligated to say that I knew him a little bit when he was getting sober, and I don’t know that I’ve ever fallen in love with somebody so quickly… I could feel the weight of the world on him in a very special way that kind of broke my heart.”

Michelle Williams, clearly moved, replied softly, “So special, so special, thank God there’s Matilda.”

Read More: Christian Bale leads project to stop sibling separation in foster care

Michelle Williams and Heath Ledger met while filming Brokeback Mountain and quickly became close. They welcomed their daughter Matilda in October 2005.

Though the couple separated shortly before Ledger’s tragic death in 2008, Michelle Williams has often spoken of the lasting impact he had on her life.

During the podcast, Shepard described Ledger as having a heart “that’s just leaking out everywhere,” to which Michelle Williams responded, “Yeah, an incredible sensitivity.”

Michelle Williams reflected on that chapter in her life with honest words.

“We had a baby. But I suppose maybe it’s a good thing about being young- you don’t have so much life experience that you can contextualise things. So you’re really just going with the flow.”

Now also a mother to three children with partner Thomas Kail, Michelle Williams spoke about the challenges of balancing family and career. “Kids are such great life checkers,” she said. “They force you to put your best self in front of them.”

She admitted that it’s not always possible to have it all, saying, “You can’t be equally good at (everything) at the exact same time… It’s just this constant back and forth.”

Michelle Williams’s touching tribute to Heath Ledger shows how deeply he is remembered—not only for his talent but for his profound sensitivity, and most importantly, for the daughter they shared.