Michelle Yeoh sees ‘Ne Zha 2’ movie as homage to Chinese mythology

For Oscar-winning actor Michelle Yeoh, it is time for Hollywood to focus more on Asian mythological characters like the ones showcased in the Chinese film ‘Ne Zha 2’, which has become the highest-grossing animated film in history worldwide.

“They’re warriors and demigods,” Michelle Yeoh, who voices the role of Ne Zha’s mom for the film’s English dub, told Reuters.

“I guess it’s like Zeus, you know, and Thor, but these are ours. And I think that’s very important because when you learn about another culture’s myths, you have a nice, deeper understanding, and it teaches you to embrace something that is different,” the ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ actor added.

‘Ne Zha 2’, distributed by A24, follows the events of the first film, 1999’s ‘Ne Zha’. In the new film, the souls of Nezha and Aobing work to regain their physical bodies and protect their families. The original film grossed over $700 million worldwide.