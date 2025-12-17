Mick Foley says goodbye to WWE over Trump ties

Mick Foley, a legendary professional wrestler, has publicly declared that he is “cutting ties with WWE,” citing the firm’s relations to fellow WWE Hall of Fame inductee President Donald Trump.

Taking to Instagram, the 60-year-old Mick Foley penned, stating, “While I have been concerned about WWE’s close relationship with Donald Trump for several months—especially in light of his administration’s ongoing cruel and inhumane treatment of immigrants (and pretty much anyone who ‘looks like an immigrant’)—reading the President’s incredibly cruel comments in the wake of Rob Reiner’s death is the final straw for me.”

“I no longer wish to represent a company that coddles a man so seemingly void of compassion as he marches our country towards autocracy. Last night, I informed @WWE talent relations that I would not be making any appearances for the company as long as this man remains in office,” Foley further added.

He continued, “Additionally, I will not be signing a new Legends deal when my current one expires in June.”

However, in this regard, a request for a remark from The Times was not promptly answered by WWE.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump stated via social media that the Hollywood legend Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner’s death, was allegedly due to the anger he caused others through his massive, unyielding, and incurable affliction with a mind-crippling disease known as TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME.

“He was known to have driven people CRAZY by his raging obsession with President Donald J. Trump, with his obvious paranoia reaching new heights as the Trump Administration surpassed all goals and expectations of greatness, and with the Golden Age of America upon us, perhaps like never before. May Rob and Michele rest in peace!” The US president further said that Reiner campaigned for liberal reasons.

In fact, Trump’s statements have drawn widespread bipartisan debate on the internet as the 32-year-old Rob’s son Nick Reiner has been detained, accused of murdering his parents.