Mickey Dhamejani: Child actor from Hrithik Roshan’s Krrish is now a doctor!

Child actor Mickey Dhamejani, who played young Hrithik’s role in Bollywood movie Krrish in 2006 is now a doctor.

Mickey Dhamejani who was also seen in Ishq Vishk and TV show Gharwali Uparwali and also in Julia Roberts’ popular sitcom Eat Pray Love is now an eye surgeon. Quitting the world of acting, he rather opted for a different profession. He now holds an MBBS degree and has specialized with an MS in Ophthalmology.

A few days ago, he shared a reel on his Instagram where he posted a picture of his old acting days, asking people, ‘Have you seen me before?’ Clearing doubts of social media users, Mickey revealed where people had seen him before!

In the caption of the post, he wrote, “Guess you have seen me before? (with eyes emojis) Oh, absolutely, you have! I had the incredible opportunity to play Jr. Krrish and work alongside a super-talented cast in a film that was truly a joy to be part of. 🙏 My journey from being a child actor to becoming an eye surgeon has been nothing short of amazing. The transition has been filled with wonderful experiences and exceptional learnings, shaping who I am today. 🌟🎬The lessons from my acting days continue to inspire my work in eye care, and I’m grateful for every step of this unique path. I could now be a superhero to your eye care 😌”