Microsoft adds more than 150 new features to Windows 11

The world’s largest software maker company, Microsoft, on Tuesday rolled out the new 2023 update (version 23H2) for Windows 11 users.

According to the details, Microsoft’s new update has reportedly rolled out 150 new features to the operating system for Windows 11 users, including the new generative AI-assisted co-pilot, which was previously limited to the Edge web browser.

However, the interested users who are currently on Windows 11 22H2, are suggested to select “Get the latest updates as soon as they’re available” from Windows settings to install the latest version, meanwhile, the auto rollout of this update will take place in the coming months.

In this update, the users will get a built-in photo app with one-click background blur capabilities as well as the ability to remove and replace the background of an image on the Paint app, all made possible with the help of generative AI.