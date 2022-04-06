Microsoft to add tabs, favourites, homepage to Windows 11

The most waited tabs feature first surfaced in the Microsoft Windows 11 last month. The feature has now been made official at a work event for Windows 11 on Wednesday.

The latest File Explorer design would include tabs to navigate between multiple folders in a single window. Microsoft had already announced to launch of a similar feature by the name Sets in Windows 10 apps. Sets supported tabs inside the File Explorer, but Microsoft cancelled the project and never shipped it to Windows 10 users.

The software giant is also planning to add a new File Explorer homepage that would entail Quick Access to folders, recent documents, and a new favourites option.

Users will be able to add any folder to favourites by simply clicking right and selecting “add to favourites”.

The date for the launch of the new File Explorer features is not clear yet. Like many of Microsoft’s new Windows 11 features, the refreshed File Explorer could arrive in a monthly update to the operating system.