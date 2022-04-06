HomeScienceTechnology April 6, 2022 Web Desk FacebookInstagramTwitterYoutube Microsoft to add tabs, favourites, homepage to Windows 11test Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Print Microsoft is refreshing its File Explorer in Windows 11 with some exciting and long-awaited features including tabs, favourites and a new homepage. The most waited tabs feature first surfaced in the Microsoft Windows 11 last month. The feature has now been made official at a work event for Windows 11 on Wednesday. The latest File Explorer design would include tabs to navigate between multiple folders in a single window. Microsoft had already announced to launch of a similar feature by the name Sets in Windows 10 apps. Sets supported tabs inside the File Explorer, but Microsoft cancelled the project and never shipped it to Windows 10 users. Also Read: Microsoft adds Tabs in Windows 11’s File Explorer The software giant is also planning to add a new File Explorer homepage that would entail Quick Access to folders, recent documents, and a new favourites option. Users will be able to add any folder to favourites by simply clicking right and selecting “add to favourites”. The date for the launch of the new File Explorer features is not clear yet. Like many of Microsoft’s new Windows 11 features, the refreshed File Explorer could arrive in a monthly update to the operating system. Comments Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Print April 6, 2022 Web Desk FacebookInstagramTwitterYoutube More Stories Researchers treat Diabetes using ultrasound... Joe Biden’s group launches TikTok... Twitter to test long-awaited edit... Russia turns to China for... Space debris from ‘Chinese rocket’... Axiom to launch first-ever private... Latest Posts Pakistan Man travelling to Doha caught with ice capsules Offbeat Class 10 student finds new way of cheating during board exams ScienceTechnology Microsoft to add tabs, favourites, homepage to Windows 11 Must Read ECP hits back at ‘unnecessary’ criticism of ex-ministers LATEST NEWS Offbeat Class 10 student finds new... Offbeat VIRAL: Employer charges workers for... Offbeat ‘How To Murder Your Husband’... Offbeat Creepy: Rapper’s dead body used... Offbeat Viral: Indian policeman tossed into... Comments