Microsoft is removing its decades-old WordPad software

Microsoft has decided to remove WordPad, its decades-old text editor in Windows. WordPad has been around since Windows 95.

According to reports, the company will no longer update the software. It will then remove it from a future version of Windows.

“WordPad is no longer being updated and will be removed in a future release of Windows,” reads a support note published by Microsoft.

“We recommend Microsoft Word for rich text documents like .doc and .rtf and Windows Notepad for plain text documents like .txt.”

The support note did not explain why it would be removing the software.

The announcement of the removal came just after Microsoft updated Microsoft Notepad with autosave and automatic restoral of tabs.

WordPad was introduced in Windows 95 and was last updated with Windows 8.