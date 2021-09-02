Microsoft kicks out unsupported PCs from Windows 11 testing

Microsoft has begun dropping the computers from its Windows Insider testing program that are now eligible to live up to Windows 11 upgrade requirements.

If you’re amongst the ones helping Microsoft to test the new operating system on your machine which doesn’t meet its minimum hardware requirements, you’ll more likely to see a message in Windows Update warning that you’ll need to reinstall the operating system.

“Your PC does not meet the minimum hardware requirements for Windows 11,” Microsoft warns PCs falling short on its requirements.

“Your device is not eligible to join the Windows Insider Program on Windows 11. Please install Windows 10 to participate in the Windows Insider Program in the Release Preview Channel.”

Testers in both the Dev and Beta channels have started receiving the message on the PCs incompatibility this week, just as Microsoft has announced its October 5th release date for the upcoming OS.

It’s something that Microsoft had warned its testers about. They knew it at the beginning of the beta period of Windows 11, but it still highlights the often confusing minimum hardware requirements that Microsoft has set.

Windows 11 testers that have been running the OS on unsupported hardware will be able to use a workaround to install an ISO version of the final release.

But Microsoft warns that devices in this unsupported state won’t be eligible for Windows Updates, which could lead to security loopholes.

Microsoft recommends that Windows 11 testers that don’t meet the hardware minimums should install Windows 10, as this OS will be supported until 2025.

Microsoft has attempted to justify its Windows 11 minimum hardware requirements around a push for security and reliability, but it still leaves some PCs sold just a few years ago from being able to upgrade.

Windows 11 has raised its minimum security to the CPU level, and Microsoft has been clear it wants to enforce or support Trusted Platform Module (TPM), UEFI Secure Boot, and virtualization-based security methods.

The new operating system has been announced to arrive on October 5th.