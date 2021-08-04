Microsoft Paint gets a new look in Windows 11 operating system

With much anticipation and hype built around Windows 11 which arrives before the year end, come the refreshed versions of Microsoft Paint and Photos.

Initially spotted by Windows Latest, Microsoft has quietly posted pics of the two refreshed apps on stock photography website Unsplash.

As you might expect, the refresh updates the MS Paint app to better fit in with the overall Windows 11 design.

The old ribbon menu is bids its final goodbye once and for all and with it all our nostalgia with the app as it’s being replaced by a Fluent header.

In its revamped look, the MS Paint’s simplified toolbar has reportedly replaced the Undo and Redo buttons up at the top next to the File and View options.

Last, but not the least to be noted, the whole new packaging has rounded corners and WinUI controls as well. WinUI is a user interface layer that contains modern controls and styles for building Windows apps.

However, it doesn’t appear, not as yet anyway, that there are any additional functions and new tools. But whom are we kidding, MS Paint was never a full-featured graphics editor in the vein of Photoshop.