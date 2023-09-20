Microsoft Paint gets Photoshop like layers, transparency feature

In a recent announcement, the tech giant Microsoft announced its addition of support for layers and transparency to the Paint image editor.

This new update will allow tech giants to harness the power of layers for crafting digital artwork and save their creations in the form of transparent PNG files.

In a recent blog post, Microsoft stated that the feature can be used on Paint v11.2308.18.0 or newer and is currently available to Windows Insiders as part of the Canary and Dev Channels.

Similar to Photoshop, Microsoft Paint users will be able to add, remove, and manage layers in an image and can easily stack-up images, elements and text on the top of their art work.

This new ‘Layer’ button can be found in the toolbar, by clicking on it, the user will have access to a panel on the right side of the image.

With the help of the layer panel, the user can add new layers or change the order of the layer to see the stacked image elements.

The global tech giant – Microsoft – also featuring transparency and the ability to open and save transparent PNGs.

However, a notification will be showed to the users – working on a single layer – about the parts of the picture left transparent. Moreover, if the user erase any content from the canvas it would not be painted white and the users – working on multiple layer – when delete the upper layer will new reveal the content underneath it.

The blog suggested that the layers and transparency features are currently in a beta mode, currently being tested and will soon be rolled out to everyone in the near future.