Microsoft Surface gets a Smurfy makeover with Smurface Laptop

In a rather unexpected move, Microsoft has quietly introduced a quirky new version of its Surface Laptop, the Smurface Laptop.

This limited-edition device is a playful collaboration with the recently released Smurfs film, which hit cinemas on July 18.

The Microsoft Surface Laptop Smurface Edition features four laser-etched Smurfs on its lid, offering a light-hearted twist to the otherwise professional design.

Microsoft announced the Smurface Laptop on its official @surface Instagram account earlier this month and released it exclusively through Amazon on the day of the movie’s premiere.

Only 100 units have been made available for sale, and demand appears to be steady. As of late July, over a dozen had already been claimed.

The Smurface Laptop retains the core specifications of the standard 13-inch Microsoft Surface Laptop model that launched in May.

It includes an eight-core Snapdragon X Plus processor, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of UFS storage.

The 60Hz touchscreen display offers a resolution of 1920 x 1280, and the battery life is rated for up to 23 hours per charge slightly longer than Microsoft’s flagship Surface Laptop 7.

Aside from its Smurfs-themed design, the Smurface shares its internal features and price point with the standard version, retailing at $999.99.

Fans of the Microsoft Surface Laptop looking for something more fun can enter a giveaway to win the Smurface Laptop.

The sweepstakes is part of the Microsoft Rewards program, where users can earn points by playing games, using Bing, or shopping at the Microsoft Store. Entries close on August 14.

The Smurface Laptop brings a playful twist to the usual sleek and serious Surface design, showing that even high-end tech can have a fun side.