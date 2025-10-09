Microsoft to end Windows 10 Support on October 14, 2025: Upgrade to Windows 11

Microsoft has announced that support for Windows 10 will officially cease on October 14, 2025, marking the end of security updates, new features, and technical assistance for the operating system.

Users are strongly advised to upgrade to Windows 11 to ensure continued security and access to the latest features. For eligible devices, the upgrade is free, provided the system meets Windows 11’s hardware requirements. Below is a detailed guide to facilitate a smooth transition.

Why Upgrade to Windows 11?

With the termination of Windows 10 support, Microsoft will no longer provide critical security patches, leaving systems vulnerable to cyber threats. Windows 11 offers enhanced security, improved performance, and modern features designed to meet evolving user needs.

For devices that do not meet the necessary specifications, users may need to consider purchasing a new PC or exploring third-party tools to bypass restrictions. Verify Your PC’s Compatibility Windows 11 requires specific hardware to operate effectively: Trusted Platform Module (TPM) 2.0

Secure Boot is enabled in the BIOS

A supported processor (refer to Microsoft’s official list)

Minimum 4GB RAM and 64GB storage Older PCs may lack TPM 2.0 or other requirements, potentially preventing the upgrade. To confirm compatibility, users can utilize Microsoft’s PC Health Check tool: Download the tool from the official Windows 11 support page . Run the application and select Check Now . The tool will indicate whether the device is ready for Windows 11.

How to Upgrade to Windows 11

Microsoft provides multiple methods to upgrade eligible Windows 10 devices while preserving files and applications.

Option 1: Windows Update

For most compatible PCs, the upgrade can be completed via Windows Update: Navigate to Settings > Update & Security > Windows Update . Click Check for Updates . If Windows 11 is available, select Download and Install . Follow the on-screen instructions to complete the process.

Option 2: Windows 11 Installation Assistant

If the update does not appear in Windows Update: Visit the Windows 11 download page . Under Windows 11 Installation Assistant , click Download Now . Run the executable file, select Accept and Install , and follow the prompts. The PC will restart to finalize the installation.

Option 3: Create Installation Media

For users upgrading multiple PCs or performing a fresh installation: Download the Media Creation Tool from the Windows 11 download page. Accept the license terms and select the desired Windows 11 edition. Use an 8GB USB drive or create an ISO file. Run setup.exe from the USB or ISO, choosing to retain personal files and apps. Complete the installation and sign in.

Upgrading Unsupported Devices