Microsoft to end Windows 10 Support on October 14, 2025: Upgrade to Windows 11
- By Web Desk -
- Oct 09, 2025 -
- 515 words -
- Estimated reading time 3 min
Why Upgrade to Windows 11?
For devices that do not meet the necessary specifications, users may need to consider purchasing a new PC or exploring third-party tools to bypass restrictions. Verify Your PC’s Compatibility Windows 11 requires specific hardware to operate effectively:
- Trusted Platform Module (TPM) 2.0
- Secure Boot is enabled in the BIOS
- A supported processor (refer to Microsoft’s official list)
- Minimum 4GB RAM and 64GB storage
Older PCs may lack TPM 2.0 or other requirements, potentially preventing the upgrade. To confirm compatibility, users can utilize Microsoft’s PC Health Check tool:
- Download the tool from the official Windows 11 support page.
- Run the application and select Check Now.
- The tool will indicate whether the device is ready for Windows 11.
How to Upgrade to Windows 11
Option 1: Windows Update
For most compatible PCs, the upgrade can be completed via Windows Update:
- Navigate to Settings > Update & Security > Windows Update.
- Click Check for Updates.
- If Windows 11 is available, select Download and Install.
- Follow the on-screen instructions to complete the process.
Option 2: Windows 11 Installation Assistant
If the update does not appear in Windows Update:
- Visit the Windows 11 download page.
- Under Windows 11 Installation Assistant, click Download Now.
- Run the executable file, select Accept and Install, and follow the prompts.
- The PC will restart to finalize the installation.
Option 3: Create Installation Media
For users upgrading multiple PCs or performing a fresh installation:
- Download the Media Creation Tool from the Windows 11 download page.
- Accept the license terms and select the desired Windows 11 edition.
- Use an 8GB USB drive or create an ISO file.
- Run setup.exe from the USB or ISO, choosing to retain personal files and apps.
- Complete the installation and sign in.
Upgrading Unsupported Devices
For PCs that do not meet Windows 11’s requirements, third-party tools like Rufus can bypass restrictions:
- Download a Windows 11 ISO from Microsoft’s website.
- Insert an 8GB USB drive and launch Rufus.
- Select Standard Windows Installation and the ISO file.
- Enable options to bypass TPM, Secure Boot, and RAM requirements.
- Click Start to create a bootable USB.
- Use the USB to install Windows 11, with the option to keep files and apps.
Important: Bypassing requirements with third-party tools carries risks, and users should back up data before proceeding.