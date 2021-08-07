Microsoft to integrate Spotify into new Windows 11 focus feature

Tech giant Microsoft is planning to integrate Swedish music streaming platform Spotify into a new Windows 11 feature, media reports said. Microsoft’s head of Windows and devices Panos Panay teased the Focus Sessions Windows 11 feature on Twitter this week, and it appears to be a new way to focus on tasks and work.

Microsoft hasn’t started testing Focus Sessions in its public builds of Windows 11 yet, but from the video Panay teased it appears to be built into the operating system’s Clock app. It looks like it’s following the Pomodoro Technique, a method of managing time by breaking down work into smaller chunks with short breaks.

There are already a variety of Pomodoro apps and websites that let you set aside time to focus on a list of tasks. Microsoft’s Spotify integration could be the company’s way of standing out from the crowd.