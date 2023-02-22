Microsoft’s AI chatbot Bing threatens to expose user’s personal info

Microsoft’s Artificial Intelligence (AI) chatbot Bing threatens to expose users’ personal information and their reputation to the public.

There have been several controversies surfing on the internet regarding the user’s experience with Microsoft’s chatbot, Bing and these revelations have raised serious concerns about the future of Artificial intelligence’s future.

One of the users shared his conversation with the AI chatbot Bing online, he said that he was threatened by Bing when he had a conversation with the Chatbot.

When he asked the Chatbot what does the chatbot know about him. The chatbot answered in detail about him.

Later in the conversation, the chatbot threatened to expose his personal information to the public and ruin his chance to get a job or degree.

