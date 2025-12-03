Middle Eastern country to observe six public holidays in January 2026

Kuwait City: Kuwait will observe six holidays in January 2026, which includes New Year celebrations and Isra and Mi’raj, providing extended breaks for residents and citizens at the start of the year, local media reported.

The holidays are divided as follows:

New Year Holidays — Three days, from Thursday, January 1 to Saturday, January 3, with work resuming on Sunday, January 4.

Isra and Mi’raj Holidays: Three days, from Friday, January 16 to Sunday, January 18, commemorating the Prophet Muhammad’s Night Journey and Ascension.

Sources explained that since Isra and Mi’raj falls on Friday, January 16, the following Sunday, January 18, will also be a day off in lieu of Friday, which is already a public holiday. Work will resume on Monday, January 19.

These holidays allow residents and citizens to observe religious and cultural occasions while enjoying extended breaks at the start of the year.