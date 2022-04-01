Tri-Angels Electronics introduces ‘MIDEA’ – A global brand of Appliances, in Pakistan

Tri-Angels Electronics (Pvt.) Ltd – the exclusive distributors and assemblers of Hisense Electronics in Pakistan, have recently introduced Midea – the world-leading brand of Home Appliances in Pakistan.

The honorable Consul General of China in Karachi – Li Bijian alongside The Honorable Vice Consul General of China in Karachi – Deng Haixiao chaired the vibrant launch ceremony, while the Chief Executive Officer of Tri-Angels – Imran Ghani graced the occasion along with the corporate leadership of Midea.

Midea is one of over 10 brands within the home-appliance business of Midea Group – a global technology-leader company, ranked number 288 on the Global Fortune-500 list, published in 2021. Today, it has 34 production centers around the world, with over 150,000 employees, in more than 200 countries and regions, while it generated an annual revenue of over 41.4 billion US Dollars in 2020.

Speaking at the launch ceremony, Chief Executive Officer, Hisense, Mr. Imran Ghani while reaffirming his pledge to continue delivering high quality electronic appliances said, “Tri-Angels was established in the year 2018, and since then it has been operating with a vision to introduce high quality leading electronic appliances in Pakistan, and since then it has witness rapid progress into the large-scale industry, with presence in over eight cities and nationwide network of 400 dealers and partners”.

While gracing the occasion with his presence as the chief guest of the event, Consul General of the People’s Republic of China, Li Bijian said, “It is a great pleasure to see resourceful collaborations and technological alliances between Chinese and Pakistani enterprise to introduce innovative electronics and other high quality products to facilitate the consumers, It gives me great honor to congratulate Tri-Angels Electronics of offering the comprehensive range of Midea products in Pakistan.

The venture indeed is another big milestone for Pakistan in its aim to achieve technological expertise and industrial growth.”

Speaking about the launched range of products, General Manager, Midea APAC Region, Jackie Huang said, Our brand specialize in products and services with the highest standards of performance, while ensuring energy-conservation and environmental sustainability. These include: air-treatment – both commercial and residential air-conditioning solutions, refrigeration, laundry, large/small kitchen and cooking appliances, along with lighting, floor-care and cleaning equipment.

“Midea Water Dispensers are produced with food-grade materials and user-friendly designs, ensuring health and convenience for the Pakistani consumers. Midea’s VersaPlus microwave oven smartly combines great performance, with healthy cooking technologies, to promise unmatched ease and delightful kitchen-experiences”, he concluded.

Comments