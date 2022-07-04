Miftah Ismail acknowledges ADB’s support for reform programs

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Miftah Ismail has acknowledged the Asian Development Bank’s (ADB) support in the continuation of reform programs for sustainable growth in Pakistan, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to a statement, the federal minister made these remarks while chairing a meeting with Country Director Asian Development Bank (ADB) Yong Ye.

The minister welcomed the ADB delegation and expressed gratitude for their persistent support and guaranteed them of full cooperation by the government for the swift execution of the ongoing programs.

The finance minister shared the currently undertaken budgetary and fiscal measures and apprised them about the targeted revenue and development goals for growing and sustaining the economic infrastructure.

Miftah appraised the delegation about the focus of the present government on effective structural reforms measures for ensuring inclusive and sustainable growth in Pakistan.

Country Director ADB, Yong Ye, informed the minister about the progress in energy and social protection programs being carried out in Pakistan by ADB.

Regarding the Country Partnership Strategy for Pakistan 2021-25, it was shared that this strategy is in line with the vision of government of Pakistan.

Among others, the meeting was attended by senior officers from Finance and ADB also participated in the meeting.

