Miftah Ismail acknowledges WB’s support for economic reforms

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Miftah Ismail has acknowledged the continuous support and facilitation of World Bank (WB) for economic reforms in the country, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to details, the finance minister held a meeting with the World Bank team in Islamabad and discussed bank’s initiatives RISE-II and PACE-II programs.

The team included WB Country Director Mr. Najy Benhassine and Program Leader Energy WB Ms. Teuta Kacaniku. Senior officers from Finance Division, Energy Division and FBR also attended the meeting.

Miftah Ismail was briefed on the progress in RISE-II and PACE-II programs. The meeting deliberated upon the overall progress achieved so far and discussed prior actions to be met for the timely completion of these programmes.

The minister endorsed the stakeholder officials for fast-tracking the progress of all initiatives and directed for completion of all prior actions required in respect for RISE-II and PACE-II programs.

On the occasion, Miftah Ismail also acknowledged the continuous support and facilitation of WB for economic reforms in the country.

