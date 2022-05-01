ISLAMABAD: Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail has apologised to ARY News over an attack on its reporter and satellite vans on Saturday night.

According to details, after the attack of PML-N workers on ARY News team in Karachi, Finance Minister Miftah Ismail tweeted and assured that the party would investigate the matter and notice would be given to the persons found guilty.

He said that the PML-N leaders have visited the ARY News office to extend their apology and added that he wants to personally apologise to ARY News reporter Chand Nawab. I will visit Nawab’s house personally after reaching Karachi, he added.

ہمارے لیڈر اےآروائی کے دفتر چلے گئے ہیں ان سے معذرت کے لیے- میں چاند نواب صاحب سے بھی معافی مانگتا ہوں اور یقین دلاتا ہوں کہ اس معاملے کی پارٹی تحقیق کرے گی اور قصور وار لوگوں کو نوٹس دیا جائے گا۔ میں کراچی پہنچ کر ان شاء اللہ چند نواب صاحب کے گھر پر خود حاضری دوں گا۔ https://t.co/PHXCc1n3O5 — Miftah Ismail (@MiftahIsmail) April 30, 2022

It is to be noted that in Karachi, PML-N workers attacked ARY News and assaulted its correspondent Chand Nawab on Saturday.

Read more: Miftah Ismail apologises to ARY News over attack

Meanwhile, political leaders including the former minister for information and broadcasting and PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry, Haleem Adil Sheikh, Usman Dar and others have condemned the attack.

Comments