Miftah Ismail claims electricity prices to go down by October

Islamabad: Finance Minister Miftah Ismail has said that electricity prices in the country will come down by October, however petroleum prices will depend on international prices, ARY News reported.

The finance minister held a press conference along with Defense Minister Khawaja Asif and said that electricity prices are expected to come down by October. Recent floods have destroyed the cotton crop in Sindh, which will result in cotton import increasing the import bill by $1-2 billion.

Criticizing the former Premier Imran Khan the Finance Minister said that the PTI Chief used to say that he would commit suicide before going to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for financial relief, but he went to the IMF anyways.

He added that the PTI government assured the IMF that they will not subsidize petroleum and electricity but he broke his commitment in February and announced amnesty for his friends. Imran Khan claims there was corruption in Lahore BRT which was constructed in Rs27 billion/km, while the Peshawar BRT his government made cost around Rs90 billion/km.

He added that the PTI Chief should answer if the money collected in the name of charity in the UK was used for his personal and political expense or not. Imran should answer if the funds collected for the Shaukat Khanum hospital were used for PTI or not, he added.

“If PTI wants independence from the USA then why have they hired an American firm on heavy salary?” he questioned.

