Miftah Ismail foresees PTI as ‘strong’ opposition

KARACHI: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and former Finance Minister Miftah Ismail said that after Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) decision not to become part of the centre, it would be a ‘minority’ PML-N’s government, ARY News reported.

In a statement, Miftah Ismail said that if the PML-N is able to form the federal government, it would be a minority government and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) would be a ‘strong’ opposition.

He said that the PML-N would find it very difficult to fulfill its promises to the people. “The next two years will be very difficult for the government as many reforms are to be done,” he added.

Miftah Ismail said that the new government would have to engage with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), adding that the PML-N should be very cautious in dealing with the challenges.

He said that he is not in contact with the PML-N leadership. “The party does not need my advice, nor do I have any advice for them,” the former finance minister said.

He added that 90 million Pakistanis came below the poverty line, urging all the parties to make decisions in the wider interest of the country.

“Long-term policy must be kept in mind. The new government would be compelled to take difficult decisions,” Miftah Ismail said.

The former finance minister said that had there been good decisions in the 16-month government, the results would certainly have been different.

“Had Ishaq Dar completed the IMF deal on time, the situation would have been different today,” he added.

Earlier in the day, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto ruled out the possibility of becoming part of any coalition government, saying that his party will vote for prime minister candidate of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) but sit in opposition.

“The PPP has decided that we are unable or not in a position to join federal government ourselves, nor are we interested in taking ministries in such a setup,” the party chairman said while addressing a press conference following a two-day long Central Executive Committee (CEC) meeting.