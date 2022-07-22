PTI leader Muzammil Aslam has said that Miftah Ismail is the worst Finance Minister of Pakistan, ARY News reported.

Talking to ARY News about the rising dollar rate the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Muzammil Aslam said that every time Mifath Ismail comes to the TV screen, chaos increases. His statements work as fuel to the economic fire, he added.

The finance expert said that the dollar rate is rapidly increasing as well as the gambling in the market.

‘Miftah Ismail is Pakistan’s worst Finance Minister,’ he said.

The PTI leader said that Miftah Ismail claims that $8 billion dollars would be given by friendly countries, but now he says that deals are not done overnight, it would take time.

The incumbent government has destroyed the market trust, they were celebrating the IMF deal as if all would be fine now, he added.

Also Read: NAB summons again ex-Wapda chairman Muzammil Hussain

Muzammil added that the government first sent Bilawal to get the IMF loan and now they have sent Tariq Fatimi but they have not been successful until now.

Pakistan will receive the $1.17 billion tranche from International Monetary Fund (IMF) in the third week of August under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) programme, the officials of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) said on Wednesday.

Comments