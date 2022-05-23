Miftah Ismail leaves for Doha to hold final talks with IMF

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Miftah Ismail on Monday claimed the nation is paying the price of wrong policies and agreements signed by the previous government with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Talking to the media in Karachi before leaving for Doha for talks with IMF, he said tough conditions of withdrawing subsidies and imposing tax on petroleum products is the result of agreements of the previous government with IMF.

Miftah Ismail said as per agreements of the previous government, the diesel price is to be increased by 150 rupees per litre and petrol by 100 rupees per litre but the present government does not want to carry it forward as it will result in a heavy financial burden on the masses.

He said Imran Khan has always created impediments in the path of development of the country. He said Imran Khan’s 2014 sit-in caused the postponement of the Chinese president’s visit to Pakistan and today IMF team that was due in Islamabad for talks has declined to visit because of Imran Khan’s sit-ins.

Miftah Ismail expressed the hope that in the next two days he will succeed in having agreement with IMF in the best interest of the country and the people.

