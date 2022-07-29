Miftah Ismail meets US Ambassador amid economic turmoil

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Miftah Ismail has met Ambassador of the United States (US) to Pakistan, Donald Blome amid economic turmoil in the country, ARY News reported on Friday.

The development was confirmed by the finance ministry in a press statement. Economic Counselor, Aaron Fishman and Treasury Attaché of US Embassy, Ms. Larita Bolden accompanied the Ambassador.

Meanwhile, Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Dr Aisha Ghous Pasha, Special Secretary Finance and senior officers also attended the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, Finance Minister Miftah Ismail asserted that attracting the United States (US) foreign investment in different sectors of country’s economy was the government’s top priority.

The finance minister said the incumbent government was focusing on creating a business friendly environment for foreign investors. He stated that Pakistan and the US enjoy long-term, broad-based and multi- dimensional relationship.

He highlighted the economic agenda and policies of the government with aim to bring about economic and fiscal stability.

The minister reiterated the desire of the present government to further deepen bilateral economic, trade and investment ties with the USA.

During the meeting, the US Ambassador underscored that both countries enjoy good relations and expressed confidence on the policies and programmes of the government.

He extended his support to further promote bilateral economic, investment and trade relations between both countries.

Earlier in the day, it was reported that Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa became active to steer country out of economic crisis and sought US help for the immediate revival of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) loan programme to avoid default.

According to international media, COAS Qamar Javed Bajwa spoke by phone with US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman to seek help in accelerating loan revival process.

COAS Bajwa made an appeal for the White House and Treasury Department to push the IMF to immediately supply nearly $1.2 billion that Pakistan is due to receive under a resumed loan program.

