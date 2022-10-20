Miftah Ismail notified to be relieved as federal minister

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s former minister of finance, Miftah Ismail, has been relieved as federal minister, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The Cabinet Division has issued a notification to discontinue his term as federal minister after completion of six months period.

Miftah Ismail has not been a member of the federal cabinet after October 18, as per the notification.

Ismail was relieved from the Ministry of Finance to be replaced by Senator Ishaq Dar, who sworn in as the finance minister of Pakistan on September 28.

However, the government retained Miftah Ismail as a federal minister without portfolio. He remained a member of the federal cabinet.

The notification for the appointment of Miftah Ismail, a PML-N leader from Karachi, as a federal minister had been issued on April 19. An unelected person could retain the office of a minister for up to six months and his ministerial tenure came to an end on October 18.

According to the regulations, his six-month tenure as federal minister completed on October 18.

Ishaq Dar, a PML-N stalwart and close confidante of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, was returned to Pakistan in the last week of September after ending his five years self-exile.

Miftah Ismail had resigned from his ministry and handed over his resignation to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif in London.

