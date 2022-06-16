Miftah Ismail refutes reports about hefty expenditures on govt residence

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Miftah Ismail has refuted the media reports about hefty expenditures worth Rs4.8 million on the renovation of his government residence, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Miftah Ismail said in a statement that he is still residing at his private residence in Islamabad’s F-7 area. The finance minister, however, admitted that he was allotted the a residence at Ministers’ Enclave but he is not willing to shift his residence there.

He clarified that not a single penny was spent at his government residence.

Earlier, it was reported that Ismail has allegedly spent a hefty amount of funds, Rs4.8 million from the national exchequer to renovate his government residence.

The finance minister has been allotted House Number 22 of the Ministers’ Enclave.

