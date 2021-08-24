Miftah Ismail resigns from party post over lack of action on vandalism

KARACHI: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Sindh’s Secretary and former finance minister Miftah Ismail has tendered resignation from his party office, citing sources, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Miftah Ismail has dispatched the copy of his resignation from the PML-N Sindh office to the party’s supremo Nawaz Sharif and President PML-N Shehbaz Sharif, sources said.

According to sources, Miftah Ismail was disappointed over lack of action by the party leadership against the people vandalizing the party’s office in Karachi in a recent incident.

Party’s President Shehbaz Sharif had formed a committee to inquire into the rioting incident at the party’s office, Muslim League House, in Karsaz.

PML-N spokesperson while replying a question of media said that she was unaware about resignation of Ismail from the party office.

It is pertinent to mention here that enraged party workers of the PML-N recently in Karachi stormed in the party office and vandalized it, smashed windowpanes, and tore posters of the party’s provincial leadership, to protest over distribution of party tickets for the local government elections in cantonment boards in Karachi.