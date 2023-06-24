MIftah Ismail resigns from PML-N Sindh office

KARACHI: Former finance minister and PML-N leader Miftah Ismail has announced to step down from the party office of Sindh’s Gen Secretary, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Ismail, in a letter to the PML-N Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal thanked the party leadership for reposing confidence in him for the party and government responsibilities adding that he will no more remain active in the electoral politics.

“The party’s leader Nawaz Sharif and President Shehbaz Sharif treated me with extreme care and graciously, I will remain grateful to them for their support and trust, letter read.

“I express my intention to see a socially just and economically stable Pakistan and have noble wishes for you, the party and all of its leaders,” the letter addressed to Ahsan Iqbal read.

Miftah Ismail was nominated finance minister after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif sworn as the head of the PDM government last year in April.

Ismail was later relieved from the ministry after the PML-N leadership expressed its reservations against him over his tackling of the financial situation of the country.

The PML-N loyalist Ishaq Dar was named the new finance minister of Pakistan in September last year to address the crisis. The party leadership however, retained Miftah Ismail as the General Secretary of the PML-N Sindh chapter.

After his quitting the ministry he remained a critic of Ishaq Dar’s tackling of the financial situation of the country especially dealing with the IMF.