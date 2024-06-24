Miftah Ismail reveals reasons behind his removal as finance minister

Former finance minister Miftah Ismail on Monday said that he and former prime minister and PML-N president, Nawaz Sharif have now diverged on their political paths.

In an exclusive interview with ARY News, Miftah Ismail even Nawaz Sharif is his favorite personality, but they can no longer collaborate politically.

Critiquing the recent budget, Ismail criticized the government for what he described as insensitivity towards public hardships. He highlighted discrepancies where the government claims the nation is facing difficult times, yet continues to escalate expenditures unchecked.

Ismail reiterated his criticism of the current administration’s policies, emphasizing they do not prioritize the welfare of the people. He clarified that his dissent within the party was based on principles rather than personal gain, and asserted that true change must prioritize public interests over political maneuvers.

The former finance minister expressed concerns over the budget exacerbating inflation and poverty, estimating that millions more would fall below the poverty line as a result.

Ismail claimed he was removed as finance minister for taxing shopkeepers and other reasons.

Addressing the issue of political vendettas, Mifah Ismail pointed out instances where opposition figures, including Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Ahsan Iqbal, and Rana Sanaullah, were incarcerated. He raised concerns over the misuse of narcotics charges against Rana Sanaullah, calling for an end to such practices in politics.