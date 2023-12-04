Miftah Ismail rubbishes reports of joining PPP

KARACHI: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Miftah Ismail has rejected the media reports of him joining Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), ARY News reported on Monday.

Talking to X (formerly Twitter), the former finance minister said that cited media reports, claiming he was joining the PPP.

There was a newspaper report in Tribune today and a tv report yesterday that I am going to join PPP. The news is not true. I have for now stepped back from politics and am not joining any political party. — Miftah Ismail (@MiftahIsmail) December 4, 2023

“The news is not true. I have for now stepped back from politics and am not joining any political party,” said Miftah Ismail.

Miftah had stepped down from his role as the General Secretary of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Sindh in June this year.

Miftah was openly critical of PML-N’s economic policies, particularly after Ishaq Dar assumed control of the finance ministry after the former’s resignation.

Following differences with PPP, Ismail, former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and former PPP leader Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar kicked off nationwide debate called “Reimagining Pakistan”, taking up a wide range of issues for discussion while expressing regret they were not adequately addressed since independence. The trio held several seminars in different cities.

Earlier in October, Dr Farooq Sattar, a senior leader of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), had extended an invitation to former finance minister Miftah Ismail to join the ranks of MQM-P.