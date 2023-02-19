Miftah Ismail says used to buy petrol himself as minister

KARACHI: Former finance minister Miftah Ismail has expressed his anger over a question, saying that he used to buy petrol himself as federal minister, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader made these remarks during a session of Karachi Literature Festival.

Responding to a question, Miftah Ismail pointed out that he did not take BMW during his tenure as finance minister.

“People level false accusations that lead to jail,” the former minister said, adding that he used to buy petrol himself as minister.

During his speech, Miftah noted that former presidents – Ziaul Haq and Ayub Khan – ruled form over 10 years but the country did not witness any change. He regretted that not a single government improved country’s situation.

A day earlier, Miftah Ismail said that the foreign reserves of Pakistan would never drop this level at $2.5 billion if his financial policy is followed.

While talking to the ARY News programme “Bakhabar Savera”, Miftah Ismail stated that the current finance minister Ishaq Dar took delayed decisions which dented Pakistan’s economy.

He said that the ruling government took tough decisions to fulfil the conditions of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to revive the loan agreement.

Miftah Ismail said that the ruling government is now realizing that the situation would have been different if the finance ministry followed his policy.

