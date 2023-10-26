27.9 C
Karachi
Saturday, October 28, 2023
- Advertisement -
 

Miftah Ismail wanted to become Sindh governor, reveals Dar

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Ishaq Dar has claimed that Miftah Ismail wanted to become Sindh governor during the last tenure of the party’s government.

In an interview with ARY News’ programme ‘Khabar’, the former finance minister said Miftah Ismail visited his office several times to get support to become Sindh governor. “I told him, I don’t have the authority to appoint you as governor.”

Dar further said Miftah Ismail was made Investment Board head and was given privitasation division but “some people don’t remember the past.”

Regarding the role of PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif in the federal government, Dar suggested that he should play a significant role in assisting Nawaz Sharif if the PML-N were to come into power in the next elections.

Read more: PML-N has ‘no objection’ to early general elections: Ishaq Dar

Referring to the legal challenges being faced by PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, Ishaq Dar stated that it might take the courts a few weeks to reach decisions on these cases.

The former minister also affirmed that Nawaz Sharif remained the unanimous candidate of the PML-N for the position of prime minister.

Responding to another question, Ishaq Dar said it was too early to decide about the roles of Maryam Nawaz and Hamza Shahbaz Sharif.
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.