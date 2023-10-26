Miftah Ismail wanted to become Sindh governor, reveals Dar

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Ishaq Dar has claimed that Miftah Ismail wanted to become Sindh governor during the last tenure of the party’s government.

In an interview with ARY News’ programme ‘Khabar’, the former finance minister said Miftah Ismail visited his office several times to get support to become Sindh governor. “I told him, I don’t have the authority to appoint you as governor.”

Dar further said Miftah Ismail was made Investment Board head and was given privitasation division but “some people don’t remember the past.”

Regarding the role of PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif in the federal government, Dar suggested that he should play a significant role in assisting Nawaz Sharif if the PML-N were to come into power in the next elections.

Referring to the legal challenges being faced by PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, Ishaq Dar stated that it might take the courts a few weeks to reach decisions on these cases.